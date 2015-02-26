Srsly guys: What gives?

Pleased that we, its loyal users, had effectively saved it from imminent doom, the Internet granted a rare gift today: not just one escaped llama, but two. The llamas apparently fled a farm (?) in Arizona and enjoyed a few brief, beautiful moments of freedom before being recaptured. (GIFs follow, obviously.) To the links!
1. So ... how does a dude become the voice for ladies in the tech industry? A fascinating and inconclusive glimpse inside the mind of Vivek Wadwa, whose recent controversial turn in the public eye makes a good metaphor for other issues re: tech and diversity.
2. What blogging looks like in 2015. The blog is dead. The blog is dying. J/k, the blog lives! (Srsly, you guys: What gives?) Maybe the nature of blogging has just changed since its heyday. And it'll change more, if Medium gets its way ...
3. Why are people so obsessed with collecting things? "In the ’90s, the internet had not yet turned the history of human thought into a search box. But everyone knew it was coming ."
Pocketable: Life in the pics-or-it-didn't-happen age. (Srsly, this is really great.) (5062 words/20 minutes)
Postscripts: Rich dogs of Instagram. Hot men of Paris. Sorry I can't find a third good Insta-thing. How technology's changed and why it's okay to never tweet. (... you can always replace ye olde Twitter with a diary!) Towards a theory of the dick pic. Against the "cult of busy." Everybody watches YouTube, but it never makes money. Speakinggg of, is Venmo crazy, do ya think?
Until tomorrow!
@caitlindewey
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.
