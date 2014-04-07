Did you guys know the Code of Hammurabi decreed death for bartenders who watered down beer? Did you know the word "alcoholiday" was coined in the early 1900s? Did you know today was an alcoholiday, for that matter? SURPRISE. Go celebrate. Onward!



1. The Internet is rewiring the way our brains read. So fear a phalanx of neuroscientists and educators, who say scrolling, social media and “sound bite” culture have irreversibly messed up our ability to process information -- not just on the web, but off it, too. (TL;DR, amirite?)

2. The “human Barbie doll” is part Valley Girl, part New Age spiritualist, part crazy. (Make that all crazy.) GQ went all the way to Odessa to track this subject of eternal Internet fascination. Yes, there are pictures.

3. Before there were emoticons, there were Apple icons. Remember these guys?! And they were designed by a former curator at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, who knew nothing about digital design -- or computers in general.

(H/T Sarah Parnass, who tweets all the best animal GIFs)

Postscripts: Why computers die. Why people binge. Why chocolate makes us so happy. This is where Americans think (the?) Ukraine is and this is how the world’s largest Tetris game went down. Today, in Internet psychology: selfies, Instagram addition, Twitter home-wrecking. Words of wisdom for you all: “Stay trending 4 ever.” Thanks, #Dappy!

Until tomorrow,

@caitlindewey

Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.

