Welp goodbye Internet, I've had enough! The so-called "Yelp for people" is here -- and you can't opt out. (I know it's cheesy to link to my own story in the intro, BUT srsly: end times, you guys.) If this is where "crowdsourcing" and "reputation management" are going, then I'm signing offline.



1. "Stop. This. Madness. While. You. Can." So tweeted a programmer to a budding jihadi, determined to use the Internet to talk him off the ledge. He's one of a number of digital activists attempting to fight ISIS' seductive social propaganda -- but as of this writing, ISIS has the edge.



2. There were three excellent stories on streaming today, and it seemed unfair to just pick one. Ergo: (1) how Discover Weekly works (2) how busking $ compares to Spotify and (3) how Radiohead kicked off the streaming revolution.



3. Remember the kid who went viral dancing to Lady Gaga? He's now a pint-sized trans icon and a v. glittery YouTube star.



Dogs are hard



Postscripts: The happiest celeb on Twitter. The original cat photog. Five reasons the writers of tech-heavy shows should really not have jobs. How Twitter explains itself to politicians and how many Web sites exist. This is the best Halloween costume, so: I'm calling dibs. The politics of pantyhose. America's punniest spots. Uh: Why did Apple censor this drone app? "Objectionable" it is not.



