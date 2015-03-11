Mere days after the "300 Sandwiches" memoir found its way to my desk, news breaks that this girl got a "high six-figure" book deal because ... her dog is dead? I'm not trying to be a hater, honestly, but that's a ~metric shit ton~ of money. Especially for the adaptation of an 11-page slideshow! (So uhhhh if any publishers wanna bookify this letter? I'm available, ya know.)



1. The ultimate guide to the insane phenomenon that is Internet fan fiction. Including answers to all your most pressing questions: Is it all hormonal teenage girls? Is 50 Shades to blame? How many of these people are straight-up insane...?



2. How the Internet (maybe!) solved a 20-year-old cold case. Police had pretty much given up on ever identifying a body found in Virginia in 1995. But a group of amateur crime-solvers on Reddit, Facebook and WebSleuths managed -- against the odds! -- to keep the case alive. (Admittedly I have spent the whole day pimping this out on le Twitter feeds, but I spent like two months on it so it's important to me!!)



3. Why the "Kimmy Schmidt" theme song is so damn catchy. Probably helps that it was based on the Antoine Dodson meme...!

This is, per Reddit, a little girl finding out her baby sibling is a boy. (I sympathize, sister.)



Pocketable: A trip to the Adult Video News Awards, as only Grantland could tell it. (10,555 words/42 minutes)



Postscripts: Text like Drake. Goat to prom. A eulogy for GigaOm. Where memes come from and why the Internet's so slow. Six social media etiquette rules you should know. Opinions are exhausting, but podcasts ride again! Finally: further proof that "brands" are not your friends.



