1. Inside Instagram's weird, resilient porn community. Instagram has taken a firm stance on this issue: It straight-up bans nudity. But through a system of hashtags and privacy ploys, amateur pornographers keep posting -- many of them teens.



2. The town that runs on Twitter. Jun, a small town in Granada, Spain, runs all its services through Twitter -- which is straight-up insane. It takes crime reports on Twitter. It posts school lunch menus to Twitter. Its town hall even has a Twitter handle posted above its door. The question is what all this tweeting is actually good for.



3. The untold story of the Silk Road, Pt 2. In which our (anti?) hero meets his end. (This is LONG, but I recommend it.)



Postscripts: #Science. "Satisfaction." Seymour Hersh. (... what a dick!!) The cause of millennial angst -- lol -- and a proposed cure for it. People making the dial-up noise. Weird certifications you can get online. The Web killed monogamy, basically, but this guy thinks that's fine! Today in Ikea: drones, feathered crop tops, breakfast in bed. Hate human contact? (Of course you do.) Just text 'em instead!



