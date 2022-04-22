Hi friends. Today is April 22, 2022.

And today I’m writing with a parable we’ll call “the dad, the switch, and the swindler.”

The dad, in this case, is my own: a man cursed — like many of his generation — with a surfeit of enthusiasm for gadgets. The switch — or rather the switches, plural — connected to the internet via a dual mesh network that gave him the power to turn his lights on with Alexa.

Alas, power corrupts even the most true-hearted dads, and mine was soon bewitched. He rigged up smart dimmers. A smart fireplace. Smart string lights. To my endless and undisguised annoyance, only those with the magic voice commands could access them.

This, unfortunately, brings us to the swindler: the maker of the hub that controlled all these gadgets — a company called Insteon. Last Friday, Insteon customers across the country began to report strange occurrences in their various automated fiefdoms. Suddenly, voice commands no longer worked. Scheduled events came too early or late. Most troublingly, Insteon’s executives disappeared the company from their LinkedIn profiles and wiped their biographies from the firm’s about page.

On Wednesday, after days of ominous silence, Insteon blinked to life long enough to explain that the company had been junked for parts. Once a granddaddy in the smart home movement, it had since dwindled to the sort of two-bit operation that didn’t warn its customers their lights would soon go out.

But this, of course, is an old story: Revolv, Insignia and Iris performed similar vanishing acts. iHome just ended its cloud services on April 2. The moral of all these stories is clear: don’t entrust the control of your whole damn house to a single cloud, or maybe turn your own lights on, it’s not that hard!

Nobody’s paying attention, though! Reddit is wretched with workarounds. And I’ve no doubt my dad will — perhaps already has? — resurrected his stupid smart home somehow.

If you read anything this weekend

Bonus: Since this story was a news cycle onto itself, I assume you’ve already read it. But if not, here’s “Meet the Woman Behind Libs of TikTok,” plus “Right-Wing Figures Attack Journalist Taylor Lorenz” and “They Know How Journalism Works! They’re Just Against It!”

👉 ICYMI: The most-clicked link from last week’s newsletter was this piece on the “coastal grandmother aesthetic.”

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards.

— Caitlin