A hilarious and possibly deranged bug-a-boo in France has been jailed (I repeat, JAILED) for sending his ex 21,807 texts in 10 months -- a mind-boggling number that, FYI, works out to roughly one text every 10 minutes during the waking hours. Let us all reflect on that next time our mothers or needy friends text-nag us about something. Yes, it's annoying to get a dozen reminders about your grandma's birthday. But it could be so much worse... !



1. The Internet is a failed utopia, and we don't even know how we got here. "I’ve seen the best minds of my generation sucked dry by the economics of the infinite scroll. Amidst the innovation fatigue inherent to a world with more phones than people, we’ve experienced a spectacular failure of the imagination and turned the internet, likely the only thing between us and a very dark future, into little more than a glorified counting machine." This is, TBQH, probably one of the best essays I've ever read about the Internet, and because I can't really do it justice, I'm just going to urge you to trust me and click here.



2. Are we witnessing the end of the Twitter era? Twitter used to be about the commons, about a participatory culture, about conversation and exchange. Now it seems to focus on money, or the pursuit of it, and constant vitriol.



3. What kind of guy starts a forum to share stolen nudes? I found out! He's 33, has a serious cocaine habit, once yo-yoed professionally ... isn't even into nude photos.

My pup Dory watching her favorite movie -- 101 Dalmations, natch.



Pocketable: Meet Charlotte Laws, the Erin Brockovich of revenge porn. Some of the BS she's fighting *literally* makes me feel sick to my stomach. (4906 words/20 minutes)



Postscripts: Baby spas. Ghosts. "Pop-culture pontiffs." How to open your wine with a blowtorch and how to analyze your inbox for relationship tips. TV is for the olds. Anna Wintour IS an old. Was email really invented by some high school kid? (Feeling prettyyyy unaccomplished, to my chagrin.)



Enjoy the weekend! Until Monday,

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.