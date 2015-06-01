The first step is admitting you have a problem, and I do have a problem -- with TABS. Tabs on Snapchat humor. Tabs on Iran. Tabs on tabs on tabs on tabs. The solution, one dude voxsplains, is to switch to Firefox. That, or say some Augustinian prayer, which -- idk, seems kinda rough.



1. We hate them, we fear them: They persist anyway. I'm speaking, of course, of ERROR MESSAGES, which have ruined many otherwise-okay days. According to some computer scientists, those annoying little pop-ups are the single biggest software development of the past 20 years. Even if/including when they reduce you to tears.



2. Inside the very grim world of "assassination bets." There's a place where you can gamble on world leader's deaths. And it is, naturally, in the depths of the Dark Net.



3. The future of therapy might be on your phone. A new service connects you to therapists via text -- and claims it can democratize health services for everyone.



Omg I bought you guys so many toys, stop playing with the boxes



Pocketable: A fundamental, if charming, design flaw in the Internet: Its founders straight-up never imagined anyone would want to mess with it. (5519 words/22 minutes)



Postscripts: Tweeting seals. Instagramming pugs. Crocheting Australian deserves Internet love. The future of grocery stores and the future of food. A Silk Road story so boring, it's good. Hey, Instagram: This shit's not safe! But I love the the 404 pages of presidential candidates. The art of clutter / the science of coffee / the history of the hamburger. Is a robot going to take your job? (Probably yeah, if you're a chauffeur.)



