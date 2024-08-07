This edition was supposed to kick off a special month-long series I’ve been plotting for weeks; but instead of finalizing and polishing said special series, I’ve spent the past couple days coughing my lungs out, dozing in front of the TV and intermittently barking at Jason for water, Tylenol or company. It appears I caught Covid in New York — a pretty shitty souvenir, as far as these things go! — though I’m relieved my mid-trip body aches and subway-stairwell breathlessness weren’t merely the result of getting old.

Anyway: I’m pushing my whole content calendar back a week to give myself adequate time to bed rot/recover. Barring some unforeseen further failure of my immune system, Saturday’s edition should come out on schedule.

Thanks for your patience … and stay healthy out there!! You might, for instance, consider getting the updated Covid vaccine when it comes out later this month. I am newly re-attentive to such things. 🙃

Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin