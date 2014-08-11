TeamInternet

Goodbye, Facebook, it's been fun! After all the digital detoxes, 99-day challenges and accusations of emotional manipulation, it's gonna be the "ice bucket challenge" that does my Facebook presence in. Guys, I get it. Awareness of a critical issue. Shameless exhibitionism. Public shaming of noncompliant friends. This is basically the social media holy grail, and some really great organizations are benefiting! But could we plz move to another platform? It's a lot. K, thanks...



1. How the FBI caught the world's most-wanted hacker. Jeremy Hammond, a 27-year-old activist, hacked the websites of dozens of foreign governments and private companies. When the FBI brought him down, it's not because Hammond messed up -- it's because a friend sold him out.



2. More than half of all Americans don't know their neighbors' names. Thanks to a whole slew of social and economic factors -- including, you guessed it (!), the Internet -- we know far less about our neighbors than our parents or grandparents did. That's inconvenient when you need a cup of sugar, sure. But it's also bad for our politics, our societies -- and our mental health.



3. What happens when you like everything on Facebook? You end up with a very polarized newsfeed ... and some politely annoyed friends.







Pocketable: "The Internet, with all its appendages, is one big stage. There is no script and no director. We cast ourselves." (3931/16 minutes)



