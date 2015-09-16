The cynic in me knows that viral outpourings are generally short-lived and vain. But I *honestly* teared up a bit reading the tweets of support sent to Ahmed Mohamed today. In the face of such gross and widespread Islamophobia, it's relieving to see the Internet act so compassionate/sane. You go, Ahmed -- keep making things.



1. Can online-shaming make the Internet less sexist? Probably, but at a cost. Ladies who tweet out their sexist messages may scare some creeps into silence ... and undermine the larger cause.



2. Africa's good on Internet, thanks. Even as Facebook and Google hatch extravagant schemes to get the "next 4 billion people" online, those people are building their own infrastructure -- and doing just fine!



3. You've heard of catfishing, but have you heard of ... DOGFISHING? Come for the intriguing neologism, stay for the scam stories. (And for the pictures of pug puppies, naturally.)



tf...?



Pocketable: Stars of Snapchat. Addicts of Instagram. Goats of Bangladesh. The art of the PNG glitch and the first real Internet map. How video games can change your brain. How the gig economy could change your life. An app about your favorite pork product wants to find you a husband or wife. Whose side is Twitter on, really? Who ARE these people having sex with robots? Lo and behold, Snapchat's all grown up! -- or, you know. Maybe it's not.



See ya tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.

