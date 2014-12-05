Bad bad bad REALLY bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad ... moderately comforting, I guess? Meh. :(



1. OkCupid gets sexual. (... make that transsexual, asexual and sapiosexual, because obvi OkC was pretty sexual already.) The online dating site is at last joining the modern age and adding gender and orientation options beyond the obvious. That makes sense, given OkC's demographics: It tends to be popular among the Youngs. And the Youngs, it turns out, "like the idea of fluidity."



2. The people least likely to be on the grid. Mongolia is home to 800,000 nomadic people, most of whom live in felt tents on the open prairie, hundreds of miles from anything resembling an urban settlement. And yet, even in the absolute middle of nowhere, people are using cellphone and watching cable TV -- a testament to a pretty incredible program that's connecting the country.



3. "I was the other woman." Anne Holden met a guy online and found herself pulled into his orbit. It was only after a year of dating that she realized he was married and living with his wife -- and, perhaps, that the incident wasn't totally uncommon. "There are many, many men I'm certain, who use social media to live out secret lives with women who are not their partners."



Thank God for festive penguins. (And Tim Herrera, who made this GIF.)



Postscripts: Duckface lolcats. "Business tiaras." All the minutes. (For real -- this is cool.) Here's what it's like to attend Hogwarts IRL and here is where the hashtag comes from. 9 futuristic foods you can eat now. 21 ways to change your life. The history of World Star Hip Hop, Tollhouse cookies and PlayStation. Modern teens' take on the "email chain." Today, in infants: connected bbs, disconnected bbs, bbs with truly regrettable names. Yeah, big data is creepy -- but we feed it all the same.



