Who is a Solange? What is a Solange? Why did I not merely Google my Solange-related queries? These are among the many (many) questions raised today by a leaked security tape that appears to show mini-Beyonce launching herself at Jay-Z in a curiously roomy elevator. For the record, this is a Solange. Glad we solved that one. Onward!

1. The future of net neutrality is up for grabs, and this is the guy who invented it. Tim Wu is a law professor, a former frequenter of strip clubs, and the main framer of the philosophy that the Internet should stay “open.”

2. The things you own end up owning you, so you might as well own nothing. So argues Anna Hart on behalf of the “pay-as-you-live” generation -- you know, all you young’uns driving Zipcar. And watching Netflix. And reading ebooks.

3. Is “shovel girl” the perfect meme? Or a damning commentary on the grossness of Internet culture? In either case I got to write 700 words on a teenager getting hit with a shovel … so today was a good day.





Mondaze.

Pocketables: All of Lucky Peach’s James Beard-nominated articles are -- at last! -- online. I’d point you to a specific one, but honestly they’re all delicious.

Postscripts: The Ikea Museum. Dumb domains. Dumber correlations. Whatever happened to Harlequin Romance and where in the world is ye long-lost Netscape. Four books that should’ve stayed on social media. Untold books teenagers no longer read. Youtube stars IRL. A.I. shapes intelligence. Can we get any more meta? (Thanks Macaulay Culkin!)

Until tomorrow, @caitlindewey

Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.