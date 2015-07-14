So, you wanna see the new pictures of Pluto. But would you like them Lark-ed, Valencia-ed or Willow-ed? See, for reasons beyond me, Instagram got exclusive first dibs on NASA's cool new space photos. It's not enough that Facebook owns THIS world, I guess. Today, "shopping assistants" ... tomorrow, ~FaceShips.~



1. How Reddit can be saved, if it can at all. ATTN: We have reached the point in the Internet news cycle where evvvveryone has ideas for averting Reddit's fall. In this batch: Scarlet letters for the Internet age and one subreddit that needs to go. I also dig this explainer on Reddit's structural problems and how that structure could be overthrown.



2. Flight attendant Internet is everything. They whine, they brag, they share outtakes from what may be the world's most stressful job. (FYI, if you behave badly, one of them will post your photo for the Internet mob.)



3. Can algorithms really create "art"? Hopes & Fears asked a series of artists and critics what, if anything, sets Deep Dream apart.



Lol cats are idiots. (Statement also applies to kittens.)



Pocketable: Confessions of an Internet content mill slave. Hoping Ars Technica pays better, tbh! (3644 words/ 15 minutes)



Postscripts: Lightyear.fm, #TrumpYourCat, "Twitter should." Anything that brands itself "Goop meets Grantland" cannot possibly be good. Instagram's food capitals and retro computer art. Algorithms still aren't funny, even though they're pretty smart! Inside Instagram's American Girl fandom and Imgur's Monopoly Man mystery. Today in Minions: memes, comparative popularity, and Illuminati/anti-Christ/moon-landing conspiracies. How to up your Instagram game and who asks Google to forget them. Last but not least, don't give out your passwords -- even for art, that is MAYHEM.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.