today is (a) almost the weekend and (b) Oct. 3, a date notable chiefly for the memedom conferred upon it by the official Barack Obama Tumblr in 2012.



1. Yelp and Michelin have the same taste. The "Yelpers and the Reddits" get a bad rap, but it turns out that the uncultured denizens of these here interwebs actuallyyyy have pretty good taste in food. Per Nate Silver, purveyor of fun and random stats, Yelp reviews of New York restaurants correlate closely with new ratings from the Michelin Guide. Take that, Amy Bouzaglo! (Let's watch that clip one more time.)



2. How a blonde, tattooed girl from Texas became an ISIS symbol. It's a tale of bad translations, lost contexts, and typical Twitter shenanigans -- lots and lots of Twitter shenanigans.



3. We are living in the age of digital infidelity. Like sexting and going Facebook official, this is all just part of #modern #love. Y'all gotta get used to it!



Elephant toy: 3. Dory: 0.

(Hey new subscribers, this is my dog. I GIF her every Friday. She is great.)



Pocketable: How domestic violence became a crime ... for victims. (7906 words/32 minutes)



Enjoy the weekend! See ya Monday,

Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.