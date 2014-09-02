That might not be a good thing (!)

Returning to work the Tuesday after a holiday weekend is always horrific. FORTUNATELY for us -- and unfortunately for Jennifer Lawrence et al -- we all had a sexy tech story to return to today. I speak, of course, of Celebrity Nudegate 2014, wherein more than 100 celebrities' nude photos were grossly stolen and publicized. Judging by all the think pieces that sprung up yesterday -- a day on which most think-piece-writers were not contractually obliged to weigh in -- Nudegate is a p. solid (if late, and soul-deflating) contender for Internet story of the summer. As such, we're gonna devote three links to it today. Onward!



1. The First Amendment doesn't excuse harassment. Free speech -- that favored justification of trolls, bullies and degenerates everywhere! -- is a profoundly important right. But as the Supreme Court (and reasonable humans) have recognized for decades, it isn't, and shouldn't be, absolute -- even online.



2. This is why you should never say "don't take nudes." It's well-meaning, practical advice, I know. But it's also blatant victim-blaming and it needs to stop. (Bonus Divergent reference at the bottom, for the YA fans among you.)



3. 4Chan, explained. As if 4Chan were explicable! I'm not sure it is.



That was depressing, have a happy elephant.



Pocketable: The New Yorker takes on Anonymous. (9098 words/36 minutes)



