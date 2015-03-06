REMINDER: Sunday marks the start of Daylight Savings Time, our annual collective paean to sleeplessness and irrationality. Also, it will be dark when you go to work on Monday. So -- enjoy that, obviously!



(Apologies for yesterday's service interruption. I was working from home and came THIS close to throwing my laggard wireless router out the damn window.) Now the links!



1. What went wrong with Myspace, exactly? The usual corporate red tape things: "the lawyers, the accountants ... they started to become slow." NOT unlike my home Internet. If you must know.



2. That moment when an essay makes some stupid thing seem brilliant and fascinating. Like sentences that start with "that moment" or "when" as puzzle, punchline, and call of "the Everyman."



3. Online dating has an age problem. Forget Tinder Plus (except don't, because it's bad): If you're a woman older than 25, the dating market is already -- statistically! -- pretty sad. (I know, I know, I joked about this on Wednesday -- consider this my official whoops/sorry.)



I like that as soon as she notices the camera she starts behaving. TOO LATE Dory.



Pocketable: Amidst the trolls with Brianna Wu. (2822 words/11 minutes)



Postscripts: Dudes drinking coffee. Butt-sniffin' pugs. The first viral animals and the queen of edibles. Rom-coms are good for you. Sad desk lunches are bad. How old is the way you Internet? Why are pop songs so damn sad? The philosopher who's making one picture/century; the artist who makes videos of himself doing nothing. Today, in unlikely hip-hop duos: medieval art, Kanye poems.



