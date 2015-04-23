YouTube launched 10 years ago with a shaky, 18-second video of a nerdy kid outside an elephant enclosure, sagely observing that they have "long trunks" and "that's, that's ... cool." Now YouTube's worth $40 billion and has basically conquered the world. Proof that you should never dismiss an elephant-loving nerd!
1. Ideas that'll change the world in 2015. Dunno about drone agriculture or remote, app-based medicine -- but "intentionally disconnected space" sounds like change we can believe in!
2. The risk of entrusting your memories to the Web. This writer's family stored a decade's worth of stories on MyFamily.com, a social network for relatives. Then the site shut down abruptly -- and took all those stories and letters with it.
3. When going online will send you to prison. Higinio Ochoa is a convicted hacker, and signing offline was a term of his parole. He hasn't used the Internet in two years; he still dreams about it, though.
stop trying to make fetch happen
Pocketable: The future of emoji, according to technologists, developers and digital media scholars. (2959 words/12 minutes)
Postscripts: Overzealous autocomplete. Unsolicited shoemoji. On the end of (1) avocados, (2) Tidal and (3) Katy Perry. Why some people are so good at Scrabble. What a one-star Yelp review means. Does this describe a cruise ship or ... a technology company? A Medium/Vox hybrid is the stuff of my nightmares. The alarm clock of the future's cool, in case anybody cares. If Martha Stewart joined OITNB, I might watch again. (Reminder, guys: Martha Stewart is really awesome.)
Until tomorrow!
@caitlindewey
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.