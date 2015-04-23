YouTube launched 10 years ago with a shaky, 18-second video of a nerdy kid outside an elephant enclosure, sagely observing that they have "long trunks" and "that's, that's ... cool." Now YouTube's worth $40 billion and has basically conquered the world. Proof that you should never dismiss an elephant-loving nerd!



1. Ideas that'll change the world in 2015. Dunno about drone agriculture or remote, app-based medicine -- but "intentionally disconnected space" sounds like change we can believe in!



2. The risk of entrusting your memories to the Web. This writer's family stored a decade's worth of stories on MyFamily.com, a social network for relatives. Then the site shut down abruptly -- and took all those stories and letters with it.



3. When going online will send you to prison. Higinio Ochoa is a convicted hacker, and signing offline was a term of his parole. He hasn't used the Internet in two years; he still dreams about it, though.

Pocketable: The future of emoji, according to technologists, developers and digital media scholars. (2959 words/12 minutes)



Postscripts: Overzealous autocomplete. Unsolicited shoemoji. On the end of (1) avocados, (2) Tidal and (3) Katy Perry. Why some people are so good at Scrabble. What a one-star Yelp review means. Does this describe a cruise ship or ... a technology company? A Medium/Vox hybrid is the stuff of my nightmares. The alarm clock of the future's cool, in case anybody cares. If Martha Stewart joined OITNB, I might watch again. (Reminder, guys: Martha Stewart is really awesome.)



