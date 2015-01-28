Good afternoon, and welcome to the #hatereads edition of Links! I am your host, Caitlin Dewey, and in the first half of today's episode I'll be guiding you through a series of stories on topics that I hate. (This was not planned, of course -- but this being the Internet, we can't always avoid straight-up negativity.)
1. Inside the Men's Rights Movement and the army of trolls it spawned. If you've ever read anything about gender on the webs, you've probably encountered a network of conflated pro-dude ideologies: the men's rights movement, the pickup artist movement, straight-up unabashed misogyny. Here, Mother Jones tries for a sort of origin story. And it starts in a very we not where you'd expect, frankly!
2. Who the hell is Dan Bilzerian?! On Instagram, he's an infamous playboy with boatloads of guns, half-naked ladies, and beard-stroking hubris. IRL, he's a high-stakes poker player, the son of a convicted con man, and ... every bit as obnoxious as on the Internet!
3. "Let's ignore each other, together." This is a beautifully articulated defense of a thesis that makes me want to throw my phone into the sea.
That's enough haterade for one day, yeah? :) :) :)
Postscripts: Supertweets. Sick beats. A eulogy for old screen names. Group DMs are just a higher form of trolling and the fake-diploma industry is totally insane. How to shoot a feature film on an iPhone. What Twitter trolls do in their copious downtime. Does that 36 question thing actually work? (I'd rather ponder that then the fate of Facebook when I DIE.)
Until tomorrow! @caitlindewey
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.
