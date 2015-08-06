Apologies for bringing this up, because I know you come here for ~the memes,~ but there's a political debate tonight and it's already annoying me. FOR INSTANCE, I just got this press release on all the ways the candidates Instagrammed pre-showdown -- and with the tentative exception of Ted Cruz, they're all terrible, somehow! Like, Chris Christie: Why is this so blurry? Jeb Bush: Why can't I see your face?! If your 'grams reflect the way you're planning to run, we're in for an ugly race.



:(



1. On the ethics of Internet attention. By using Reddit, you fund the Chimpire. By hate-linking something, you support it. We rarely think about this in these terms, but every click's a moral action.



2. How the Internet killed Meek Mill. As far as rap battles go, the Meek Mill/Drake drama was kind of ... weak. But thanks to the Internet's need for immediacy and its general tendency to exaggerate things, Meek Mill was -- in pretty short order -- killed by a thousand memes.



3. Why I didn't answer your OkCupid message. A love poem disguised as a list of reasons.



An A+ collection of cat GIFs, I recommend every one

Pocketable: Tinder and the dawn of the DATING APOCALYPSE. Lol I am so glad I don't have to deal with this. (6380 words/26 minutes)



Postscripts: Modem Butterfly. LOL.org. Who knew the future would be such a bore! Twitter morale is low (which makes sense). The Onion is real, sometimes (which doesn't). A keyboard app for sign language and a messaging app to kill texts. One in 10 people take daily selfies, to which I say: That's it?



