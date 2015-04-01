Did the Internet ruin April Fool's Day? Was there ever anything there to ruin?! Personally, could do without the corporate thirstiness, the flat-out lies, and the Internet buffoons. I look forward to tomorrow, when the norms of truth and decency resume online again. (HA just kidding, this is the Internet. Truth and decency never win!!)



1. The frightening future of loneliness. The Internet has arguably made us less lonely; it's certainly provided newer, more comfortable ways to engage. But the Internet mores that provided that sense of comfort are changing -- and increasingly, the comfort feels fake.



2. What happens when you find your teenage sister's semi-secret Tumblr. You learn a lot about her hobbies, her romances and her quirks -- and you quickly grow to appreciate her.



3. What if Proust kept an Instagram account? And other questions on an era in which we document everything, forget nothing, and in the process leave a lot out.

Like a brand social media manager on April Fool's Day ... at least you tried.



Pocketable: "I followed my stolen iPhone across the world and became a Chinese celebrity." This is the third (and final?!) part to the epic, ongoing story. (Not that many words/many many pictures. This is Buzzfeed you see.)



Postscripts: 56 April Fool's jokes. 31 fun pig facts. Four kinds of people who still use Klout. How to climb Everest without leaving your chair and what comfort food's really about. An appreciation of LiveJournal. The future of Internet piracy. Survey sez Americans use their smartphones for ~everything.~ Every website is a personal shopper; puppies predict basketball. Middle Age cool. A+ shade. Tinder standards. "That's not chill, brah -- not chill at all."



