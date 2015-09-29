That's some BS

Welp, today is the day, I guess: the day my newsletter officially gets old. The ~trendy newsletters~ now are all artsy/experimental, my pal Julia notes. I mean: I can't compete with Lena Dunham. Or newsletter diaries! (But I *do* have a GIF of a dolphin, so ... idk, come at me.)



1. Is there any phrase in the English language more noxious than "PERSONAL BRAND"? It reeks privilege and fakeness and self-importance to a degree I cannot stand. The more competitive the market gets, however, the more important these brands become. (Unfortunately, they also make social media lame/tiresome/way less fun.)



2. Inside one of the Internet's more insidious political movements. "Neoreactionaries" are supremacist nerds who oppose democracy and claim we'll be killed by AI. But they're not just your standard Reddit crazies: They could prefigure the future of the far right.



3. As a left-handed person, I endorse this: iPhones are biased towards right-handers, and that is some BS.



don't worry, i gotchu



Pocketable: Twitter's changing word counts. Pinterest's ultimate dream home. Dear Santa: This Christmas, I really want a drone. How Google changed the smartphone and how machine learning works. That chicken strip TOTALLY looks like the Weeknd, ya jerks. Speaking of, here's some parting Snowden/Twitter trivia for you: Dude does not even follow his own girlfriend. Rude!



See ya tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.

