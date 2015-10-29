Today is National Cat Day, but I'm allergic. SO I thought we'd take this time to salute an animal that really deserves it. Tillman, the skateboarding bulldog, recently (& sadly) died. Here's hoping he finds that doggy skate park in the sky.
1. It's not easy to fake your Internet death. (I don't know from experience, but I believe it nonetheless.) People used to hoax their deaths on LiveJournal all the time. But now that social media's closely tied to real names, it's gotten much harder to fake-die online.
2. RIP Etsy, it was nice knowing you. Asked how it planned to compete with the ever-tk Amazon, Etsy basically said glitter, good feels and craft glue.
3. Meet Ken M, the world's all-time best troll. Literal, endless, feel-good lols.
okay maybe just ONE cat (link)
Pocketable: An unsettling visit to the place where witch hunts and smartphones coexist. (10,256 words/41 minutes)
Postscripts: Nutscapes. Arms race. Uber, but for moms. The absolute last thing I need is a site called "DrunkMall." Recipe GIFs are delicious; Halloween YouTube is insanem Man bun styling seems straightforward (?) but by all means Google away. The Internet law you already broke. The much-needed Candy Crush purge. Last but not least, today in how stuff works: torrents and Uber surge.
@caitlindewey
