I can't muster much excitement for the festival of hype/planned obsolescence that is Apple's #WWDC. But please check out this conference screengrab, because it is **crazy.** Siri, remind me to submit to my all-engulfing, tech-induced existential angst.



... Got it Siri, will do. Thanks!



1. When online spaces aren't safe, what's a user to do? You could complain, or quit, or throw up your hands -- as lots of people on Twitter and Facebook do. But on Amazon, aggrieved users are copping conservationists' strategies ... and taking a longer-term view.



2. Cam-girling as a career. It's more profitable than porn and more accepting than pretty much any branch of the entertainment industry. Case in point: Some "girls" are making hundreds in their 60s and 70s.



3. An interview with Patricia Lockwood, "Twitter's poet laureate." Including an encounter with @IAmBaconator, which sounds sort of hilarious.



#Mondaze



Pocketable: How Clickhole became the best thing on the Internet.* (4096 words/16 minutes)



* The Internet is AHEM vast, and this is relative.



Postscripts: #WithoutNews. The Button. Robot poetry. PSA: Don't thank social for the Arab Spring. What the Internet looks like IRL and how anti-vaxxers tweet. Helsinki's Internet is faster than ours -- and wtf, it's free! The funniest man on Twitter. The ugliest word in English. The bros of Linkin Park are now ... venture capitalists?! I'm intrigued by this peculiar Silicon Valley mystery. Although, like Facebook credit scores, it seems kinda creepy.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.