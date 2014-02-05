There is a mere 1 day, 20 hours and 59 minutes until the start of the Olympic Games. If you are not excited about said Olympic Games, you are clearly not watching the hilarious trainwreck that is Olympic prep in Sochi. If you are excited, allow me to direct you to this collection of figure-skating GIFs. In less athletic news!

1. Twin sisters, united through Facebook -- it sounds like a bad movie plot, but it’s actually a really cool story Facebook PR dug up to celebrate its 10th birthday. Anais and Samantha were adopted from South Korea, raised in different countries, and reunited on the Internet. (H/T Susannah Snider, herself a twin!)

2. The dark web has a new king, and Ars Technica has the interview. Like so much of that dim, lawless, anonymized space, however, “Dread Pirate Roberts 2.0” remains shrouded in mystery.

3. On the people too poor for pop culture. “Where I live in East Baltimore, everything looks like ‘The Wire’ and nobody cares what a ‘selfie’ is.”





This baby discovering rain is the only thing I want to watch. On loop. Forever.

Postscripts: Dimly lit meals for one. Fifteen-second meals for many. On the definitions of "haha" and “American cuisine." Confessions from people with Internet crushes and texts for people who need to lose weight. Grief in the social media age. Susan Orlean's Internet obsessions. The conclusive argument against dick pics. I’m beginning to think these cheese shortages are actually just PR stunts. Do teens even exist when they're not online?

