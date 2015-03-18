A list of things I would like to see Meerkatted:



Clickbait-factory pitch meetings.

Michelle Obama's getting-ready routine.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (... circa this day, 1990).

Internal pow-wows of Penn State frats.

That ASL interpreter who signs rap songs for the deaf.

Behind-the-scenes views of Secret Service parties.



... uhhhhm that's it basically, let's go to the links!



1. The languages the Internet simply won't speak. Mandarin is the world's most-popular language; Hindi is the fourth, Bengali the seventh. And yet, Unicode -- the organization that regulates computer text -- still doesn't fully support them. (Maaaaybe because it's "comprised largely of white men.")



2. Is there no justice for the memed? Internet fame can come at a cost, particularly for children like Mariah Anderson. But even when the publicity's unwanted, malicious or questionably legal, it's never easily undone.



3. If books had Internet comments ... I wouldn't read them! (But read these ones, srsly, they're the ideal combination of hilarious and grim.)

Lol my dog hardly even sits.



Postscripts: Counseling computers. Sex-ruining smartphones. The first museum just for selfies. What Kimmy Schmidt knows about the Internet and how one charming bro defends revenge pornography. Cable vs. cord-cutting. Internet vs. IRL. Does this cooking show make me look fat? (Nvm, plz never tell.)



Enjoy the weekend! Until Monday,

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.