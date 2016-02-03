Nearly 440,000 people voted in a Kim Kardashian Twitter poll. Fewer than 350,000 people caucused in Iowa. These two facts are apples and oranges, night and day, et cetera ... but just THINK how much voter turnout would improve if reality TV stars ran this stuff (!!!).



1. There is nothing on earth you can't buy online. Shopping for breast milk? There exists such a such a site! This bizarre black market is popular with parents, bodybuilders, and -- naturally -- fetishists. The sellers, on the other hand, are often just moms trying to make up for bad maternity benefits.



2. Why one lip balm went absurdly viral. EOS boasts Instagrammers, unboxers, and hordes of Tumblr fans. It's literally chapstick in a little sphere. Er... what is up with that?



3. Against the myth of "ambient intimacy." Sometimes "ambience" is just another word for superficiality.



nothing to see here

(link)



Postscripts: How to get online in Cuba. How to get the Super Bowl in the U.S. In search of the manosphere's motives and Twitter's elusive blue check. The Internet is a series of cubes; "Shield 5" is a series of 'grams. How a Facebook group for selling streetwear ended up becoming fam. This is the best kind of crowdsourcing and these are the best let's plays. In closing, are we SURE Eleanor Roosevelt would dig Twitter if she were alive today?



See ya tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. If you have questions or feedback, hit "reply" to talk to me.