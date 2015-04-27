The Internet is occasionally kind

Remember that law professor who sent her students a link to some porno involving anal beads? Well, she's baaaack -- with an op-ed for my own paper, if you plz. It's a provocative illustration, I think, of how devastating online shame can be. The commenters are also at their finest, so: go give that a read!



1. In defense of WebMD. We like to pathologize WebMD-surfing, as we do so many other things: If you use it, you're probably a hypochondriac. Or a narcissist. Or something! But for people with serious illnesses, medical sites like this one play a crucial role. They don't just offer diagnosis -- they give hope.



2. What it's like to be famous when you're not, actually. Through an old quirk of the Twitter system, Anil Dash has tons of followers -- like, more than Ted Cruz. What's it like to be a normal with all that Internet fame? (Welp, it's not something I'd choose!)



3. "She's a little harder to handle now. She knows if she takes off, she can do whatever she wants." -- This is a man talking about a llama, in the pages of the New York Times, because the Internet is occasionally wonderful/kind.

Postscripts: Nihilist Arby's. Hashtag emojis. Emails as "secular rosaries." Why music charts no longer matter and why you should see movies alone. Inside the quest to ~DiSrUpT~ everything you've ever known. Is Cincinnati the city of the future? Are teens actually cool? "What do you think is the cosmological effect of Zayn leaving One Direction and consequently breaking the hearts of millions of teenage girls across the world?” MP3 blogs still exist in secret; #FreddieGray won't trend, even if you tweet it. FINALLY, a trio that should make you rethink your privacy: everyone knows your location; the Apple Watch knows what you eat; control of all this data is a privilege for the elite.



