What are y’all giving up for Lent this year? The esteemed Justin Bank suggests selfies. Buzzfeed offers hangovers and hashtags. I proposed 40 days without email or Twitter, but then I’d probably lose my job. Anyway...

1. Before online dating, there was computer dating. Like 1960s computers. With punch cards. Ted Sutton wrote this retrospective on “Project Flame” for Slate, and I only wish it were longer. Some of those old-timey match questions have a faintly OkCupid ring!

2. Devin Graham is (a) Mormon, (b) scared of heights and (c) the unlikely director behind Youtube’s most popular sports-action videos -- a “one-man viral-video auteur.” You can see his stomach-turning stunts here, but don't say I didn't warn you...

3. Who the %&*# paid $1,500 for a nonspeaking cameo in the Veronica Mars movie? These weirdos, apparently. Smdh.





... then again, I’d pay $1,500 to be on The O.C.

Postscripts: The guac crisis is fake, but the apocalypse is real. This microwave can hear popcorn. This iPhone can make you smell bacon. Hipster music. Insane Twitter fans. Here is where the Internet started and here is where New York goes to cry. Why does the Internet love this picture so much? “The Internet likes old men and puppies … They like the dogs, and they like that he’s an old man.”

Until tomorrow, @caitlindewey

