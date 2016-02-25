What a glorious, glorious time to be alive: A parody Twitter account wrote the world's trolliest essay and persuaded Al-Jazeera America to put it online. Said piece, by @ProfJeffJarvis -- NOT @JeffJarvis -- pillories new media start-ups, including AJAM itself. They've taken it down, but unfortunately ... the Internet never forgets.



1. Terrorist clickbait: a thing that exists! Even ISIS sometimes struggles to attract an audience. Lately, the group has begun publishing ever-more shocking images -- a disturbing strategy prompted, in large part, by the same forces that threaten traditional media organizations.



2. The unbearable lightness of 'liking.' If a post is not 'liked,' it never happened. If none of your posts are liked, you don't exist. And the only strategy for living in such a cruel world, honestly, is to maintain unwavering indifference.



3. The Internet loves its jokes, but this one's gone too far. Guys: Ted Cruz is definitively NOT the Zodiac killer.

hello ... it's me

(link)



Postscripts: Google glitches. Glitterotica. Garlic bread. The Twitter meme so stupid, it fills me with dread. 7 ways to stop people from texting and walking. 13 Facebook reactions we really need. It appears that Mark Zuckerberg would actually rather that you stopped smoking all that weed! The career that will optimize your Tinder prospects; the tipping guide for the sharing era. How to diversify Hollywood, according to #OscarsSoWhite's creator. Last but not least, why teens are leaving Facebook for other communities: They want "contextual" spaces in which to express their identities.



