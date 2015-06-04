Aziz Ansari wrote a book on online dating now, I guess? That's coooool... but also, meh, I don't get it. Like of all the people on God's green earth, Aziz shouldn't need Tinder. If a trendy male celebrity can't get a date, the rest of us are cursed. Onward!
1. The Internet does not exist. Okay, obviously it does, you're on it -- but it doesn't have feelings or take actions. And yet, "the Internet [verbs] such-and-such" persists! I guess the Internet's just into it...
2. Didn't expect this, but it's pretty great! "It" = a defense of super-vague Facebook updates.
3. A clickbait history of the earth. Orrrr how Viral Nova would've sold everything from the world wars to homo sapiens' birth.
This dog is better at yoga than I am >:-(
Postscripts: The worst Kickstarter, the creepiest Reddit, the weirdest eBay. And yet none of these rival 4chan's BS, even on a good day. WEDDING TREND ALERT: drone photography. Google Street View, but under the sea. Today, in artsy Internet things: an interactive crowd video and a song that responds to your browser scrolling. There's a "Spotify," of sorts, for the Internet-less. Why do tech companies have such killer offices? A eulogy for Politwoops, taken from us too soon. AskABlackPerson.com ... exists! (But it shouldn't have to!).
Until tomorrow!
