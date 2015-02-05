Are you sitting at a desk right now? Bored? Tired? Reading this surreptitiously? Well throw your phone down, dear subscriber: There's never been a better time to quit and piece together a shady living via Internet. You can sell your poop (... and even ickier things). You can make nonsense products from memes. You can even make money live-streaming your meals. Leave the desk, office drone! The Internet will set you free!!!
1. Is social media making us all the same? You may think you're ~expressing your selfie~, but a whole pile of research suggests social media has a conforming effect on yr brain.
2. The future of the Internet is TV. The Internet was supposed to be this glorious, decentralized medium where no one ever really controlled things. But if the past couple months in media has taught us anything, it's that Internet #content isn't all that free-flowing and independent. In fact, it's starting to look kind of ... like TV.
3. Poem: The Internet from A-Z. This is the best link to ever appear in the newsletter, so ... just read that, honestly.
Postscripts: @StockStickler. S'moreos. Three-week-old Corgis. How green screens worked before computers and a census of the Wiki galaxy. Here's an app that crowdsources cool things you may otherwise miss. Here's proof that happiness and the Internet can't coexist. Would you like a five-figure margarita? You might need one, after this.
