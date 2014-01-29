Never have I been happier to live in the northeast, where fast-food restaurants stay open on Sunday and two inches of snow don’t provoke apocalyptic meltdowns. Get it together, Georgia et al. In other news:

1. Why why why are those Buzzfeed quizzes everywhere? I keep thinking we’ve reached peak quiz and then something like this takes over my Facebook feed. Emma Roller at Slate and Jordan Shapiro at Forbes both have theories for why these quizzes go viral, but sadly, no predictions for when the fad will end.

2. How we use words says a lot about who we are. And thanks to the Internet, people like lexicographers Kory Stamper and Peter Sokolowski can monitor words in real-time … with legitimately fascinating results.

3. The problem with “public shaming” online: It’s usually a euphemism for mob justice.

Speaking of public shame...? Oh boy.

Postscripts: Skype exorcism < IRL exorcism. Old people online > young people online. How Twitter monetized your compulsiveness. Rebound sex is real, according to science, and white privilege is hard, according to a white girl. Receiving huge amounts of money to eat food on camera is the kind of weird Internet fetish I could probably get into. Today in face-offs: Duck Dynasty vs. Mad Men, Justin Bieber vs. the State Department, reporter vs. congressman. I am temporarily changing this newsletter’s location in honor of this poll.

