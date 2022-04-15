Hi friends. Today is April 15, 2022.

And the last all-ages social media site is apparently … YouTube.

Almost every Zoomer in a 2021 Pew Research Center survey said they’d visited in the past year. Users in their 30s, 40s and 50s weren’t far behind that, either. These data are a year old, at this point, but it’s never too late to read too much meaning into generational habits! — also, I only recently encountered them, via this cool graphic:

The YouTube numbers surprised me in two respects. One: The youth, with their dances and their traumas and their unflattering ‘90s fashions, are widely purported to favor TikTok — which here, more than half say they don’t even use. Two: Boomers have, as a group, historically congregated on Facebook, LinkedIn and the under-moderated comments sections of local newspapers.

But boomers have for *years* been YouTube’s fastest-growing demographic, the company says. In a 2020 trends report, Google also reported a worldwide uptick in “boomer-age creators” during the pandemic.

What are these boomers creating?, you ask. Personally, I am partial to a genre of middle-aged travel vlog focused on the author’s lavish and varied retirement diversions (... of the type my generation will never know!). Equally interesting are the channels that Google says appeal most to viewers ages 50 to 64.

In addition to Star and Fox News — which okay, of course — this demographic is also reportedly fond of a mis-capitalized six-year-old channel called watchJojo. Imagine the tropes of Upworthy, plus the over-enunciated narration style of local TV news, plus an unfathomable amount of bad stock footage and a penchant for stories about loving senior couples.

In other words, the most popular channels on boomer YouTube look … a whole lot like your newsfeed did when you started accepting older cousins’ friend requests. The boomers have famously annexed Facebook. Maybe YouTube’s next!

