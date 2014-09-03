The number of f*cks I give

So friends, a small confession: Today I hacked my brother's iCloud account. It was for work, admittedly, which makes it marginallyyy less evil. It was also easy. Too easy! Luckily for my brother, the trauma I would surely endure from going through his photos (not to mention, you know, the sisterly love and respect I have for him/his privacy) is far better protection than his stupid "security questions" are. You might want to double-check yours, though, in case someone who's not your relative comes calling. But enough of that. Onward!



1. When people say "TBH," are they *actually* being honest? Research suggests -- against all odds! -- that the answer may be yes: People tend to be more honest by email and text than they are face-to-face. Just because they're being more honest, though, doesn't mean they're being more moral. Or nice, for that matter.



2. Screenshots as the new point-of-view. Five years ago, nobody really took screenshots. (I remember looking up the shortcut every time I needed to.) But now the quick grabs -- particularly those from our phones -- are ubiquitous, individual glimpses into our digital lives, "as different as looking at the world from the height of 5'6" or 6 feet."



3. Why it's so hard to design new emoji. The characters are ruled by a little-known non-profit. And like most non-profits, this one is small/overworked.







