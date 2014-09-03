So friends, a small confession: Today I hacked my brother's iCloud account. It was for work, admittedly, which makes it marginallyyy less evil. It was also easy. Too easy! Luckily for my brother, the trauma I would surely endure from going through his photos (not to mention, you know, the sisterly love and respect I have for him/his privacy) is far better protection than his stupid "security questions" are. You might want to double-check yours, though, in case someone who's not your relative comes calling. But enough of that. Onward!
1. When people say "TBH," are they *actually* being honest? Research suggests -- against all odds! -- that the answer may be yes: People tend to be more honest by email and text than they are face-to-face. Just because they're being more honest, though, doesn't mean they're being more moral. Or nice, for that matter.
2. Screenshots as the new point-of-view. Five years ago, nobody really took screenshots. (I remember looking up the shortcut every time I needed to.) But now the quick grabs -- particularly those from our phones -- are ubiquitous, individual glimpses into our digital lives, "as different as looking at the world from the height of 5'6" or 6 feet."
3. Why it's so hard to design new emoji. The characters are ruled by a little-known non-profit. And like most non-profits, this one is small/overworked.
Me IRL. (This seems kind of cruel actually.)
Pocketable: Lessons learned from a year without screens. (4852 words/19 minutes)
Postscripts: The price of silence. The crimes of cuisine. The number of f*cks I give. The future of typing is Hanx Writer and the future of ice cream is ... not Dippin Dots. Can a plant on your desk make you productive? Can a food-shaming fork make you lose weight? BronyCon can't convert a My Little Pony hater. (But it tried really hard, all the same.)
Until tomorrow!
@caitlindewey
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.