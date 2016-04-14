Oh, so THAT'S why Twitter CEO @Jack is so chill about harassment: Azealia Banks once made him a protective amulet! Its powers may be waning, though, because Azealia's pretty pissed. Also insane, I'm pretty sure? Just *try* wading through this.



1. Maybe it's NOT actually that funny to autotune the news. Viral videos that "songify" serious witness statements exploit people of color for YouTube views. Think of that the next time you watch Kimmy Schmidt, complete with her catchy, news-inspired theme. It's not v. "strong" or "miraculous" to turn suffering into a meme...!



2. One sincere argument for #banningmen: Online communities are seriously nice in their absence. No offense to my dude readers, but y'all suck the air out of a (chat) room. Which explains why there's been a sudden surge of lady Slack chats and Facebook groups.



3. What it's like to be targeted by a pro-Trump Facebook mob. Expect death threats, racist diatribes, and angry phone calls to your job.



This woman has a great job and THE GREATEST Instagram

(link)



Pocketable: How Minecraft is teaching millions of kids to navigate the world. (7212 words/29 minutes)



Postscripts: "Industrious" emoji. Lazy humans. Bathing hedgehogs and face-swapping twins. The Olds have won Vine maybe, but they're losing movie theaters. Why Tumblr has a tricky time helping disordered eaters. A video game for Islamic art; a Tinder for movies. Why would I *want* a stick figure to "talk Obama" to me? The 10 most timeless '90s songs. The 8 best garlic bread Star Wars memes. WTF is a capybara? A magical creature, obviously!



