1. Inside the lives of the Internet's elite. Facebook and Twitter are ~so~ 2013. The real cool kids -- and by "cool," I mean "rich" -- are hanging out in closed social networks like "A Small World" and "IVY," where entry fees are high, applications rigorous and genuine connections ... pretty scarce.



2. In defense of the iPhone. Don't you miss the Olden Dayes, when people actually spoke to one another and everyone wasn't absorbed in their damn phones? NO, says old-timer Andrew O'Hagan, in an essay so fantastically British/snobby I allllmost think it's self-parody.



3. Nobody needs to rebound anymore. "For the next month, we sexted continuously. I was having a virtual rebound. Which, it turns out, is the best kind: distraction, affirmation, and a sexual palate cleanser, all without needing to wash the trails of mascara from my face, or disrupt my busy post-breakup schedule of restorative Pilates classes, attended while reeking of booze from the night before."

