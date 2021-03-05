I read several good, dissenting takes on Clubhouse this week, unsure which to side with. On one hand: “I emerged from the car with the feeling that I had just experienced something special.” On the other: “The biotech sphere isn’t Clubhouse’s only arena of Theranos-level bullshit.”

All the while, I knew, a Clubhouse invitation sat ignored in my texts, a gift from my dear friend Olivia. Fine, I figured: I held out for a bit. Let us finally do away with this sneering, Luddite, late-stage-millennial procrastination and sign up for what Ryan Broderick recently and hilariously called “the conference call app.” (He’s not wrong.)

I won’t bore you by recounting my experience on Clubhouse; there seems to be this emergent microgenre of tech reporting in which the writer leads us, Virgo-like, through the seven circles of Clubhouse hell. But I will say that it reminded me almost immediately of my experience on a large university campus, which was on its face overrun by fraternities and football players and WASPy up-talkers from Westchester. At the same time, it was also big enough, and random enough, that you could find little pockets where you fit better.

Anyway — I have five Clubhouse invites now, and I will gladly give them out to anyone who demonstrates they have clicked through every link in our ✨BRAND NEW✨ classified section. Seriously, these people are paying for both my takeout and my wine tab this week, please show them some love, I appreciate them.

P.S. Did you substantially change the way you cook in the past year? Or know someone who did? Reply to this email — I’m interested in talking to you for a v. fun upcoming story on pandemic cooking trends.

If you read anything this weekend

This edition of Links is brought to you by …

… Gabriela y Rodrigo’s self-titled 2006 album, this glorious $10 Rioja which I am buying by the literal case now, whatever!!, and the following very generous sponsors:

Let's Know Things — a calm, reserved, weekly news analysis podcast that is non-polemical, non-shouty, and dedicated to putting what's happening today into more intelligible, useful context. Subscribe here.

The Groove — What do artists and entrepreneurs have in common? An incredible abundance of creativity. The Groove is a weekly email from art & business expert Maria Brito that teaches creative tricks to help you think smarter, not harder. Sign up here.

Today In Tabs — You know when you buy a vacuum and then Amazon tries to sell you a million more vacuums? This is like that, but good. If you like Links I Would GChat You, you’ll like "Today in Tabs." NYT media critic David Carr called it "a cheeky look at content that is so bad it’s good"; Andy Baio calls it "excellent." Subscribe here.

Postscripts

“Skunked” words. Foraging TikTok. Cuttlefish > marshmallow test. The fascinating, original fitness influencer (… circa 1897). How Dolly Parton became a secular saint. What happens to QAnon on March 5. I am actually, literally afraid I lost all my social skills to Covid.

“The computer made certain activities more efficient, but it also created more work to be done.” The Black historians of TikTok. A wild thread on Meghan Markle. In a jailhouse interview with CBS News, the QAnon shaman said that he “actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins.” The Tom Cruise deepfakes, meanwhile, are actually made by professionals, so worry less about that one. The new era of social isn’t feeds. God bless Gen Z for making undereye bags “cool.” Last but not least, I crowned a “best NFT explainer” last week; in fact, this one is way better!

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards.

— Caitlin