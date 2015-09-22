The Pope touched down in the U.S. this afternoon, kicking off several days of gridlock and questionable Twitter jokes. Case in point: Francis had been here NARY AN HOUR when Fiat fired off the first brand tweet about the Pope. For the love of all that is holy, Fiat, plz slow your roll! He's here all week, we have days and days of dumb pope tweets to go.



1. Parsing the myth of the #luckygirl. On Instagram, this hashtag is pretty ubiquitous: Some ladies slap it on all their most photogenic, enviable pics. But why front like your life is "blessed" or "lucky" when you're actually working really hard? I mean -- effort and talent are nothing to be ashamed of.



2. Life in the literal margins. Thanks to start-ups like Genius and platforms like Kindle, we annotate the stuff we read more than we ever did before. But the jury's still out as to whether that's a cultural revolution, or something of a snore.



3. What Margaret Gould Stewart's uterus can teach you about tech. Spoiler alert: absolutely nothing! Alas, we still need this excellent, on-point essay re: unconscious gender bias in the tech industry.



The struggle is real



Pocketables: Hillmoji. Popemoji. Hipster gluts. Literal feminazis ain't your average wingnuts. What travel agents even do these days and what Kickstarter's new status means. A statistical analysis of the New York Times' Sunday routine. How MIT imagines the future of technology. How Cartivision envisioned, in 1972, the present state of yr TV. The Internet's making you forget some things -- but helping you remember more of them! LPTs: never tweet; always have coworker-friends. Innovations: an ethical ad blocker; makeup for the selfie generation. Last, but never least, a few things you may perhaps want #explained: like man buns, pumpkin spice in August (!), and the pizza rat craze.



