1. How do you solve a problem like Bustle? It's one of the web's fastest-growing viral news sites, but most of its posts make Buzzfeed look Pulitzer-worthy. It's supposed to be a voice for women, but it's run by a man. It's making money like crazy, but it pays its writers next to nothing. If this is the way we Internet these days, then Bustle is basically killing it.



2. Silicon Valley has a serious race problem. We already know that America's tech epicenter wants for diverse employees and entrepreneurs. But as power and wealth concentrate in the Valley, the political structures that favor elite white men are only getting more entrenched.



3. Coffee + butter + oil = "bulletproof coffee," the nasty drink du jour among the trendy tech set. Allegedly, this sludge makes you lose weight and improves cognitive function. But when a writer drank it for two weeks straight, he got little more than a stomach ache.







