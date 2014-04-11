Today is the first nice Friday of the year, and I have been feeling those 5:00-on-a-Friday feelings since 8:00 this morning. Sunshine > newsletters. Let’s gtfo of the office, you guys!

1. The Internet is a squalid pit of inequality, and we’re all just swimming in it. WELP. So claims Astra Taylor in her new book The People’s Platform, which -- as you may not guess from the title! -- is about web culture, not, say, party promises in Communist China. Anyway, this excerpt is about online misogyny specifically. There is some sunshine! The Internet is “made by human beings and so can always be changed and improved.”

2. Rebecca Sedwick was cyberbullied to death -- and this girl did it. Orrrr did she? Cosmopolitan tracked down the Internet’s most infamous tweenage mean girl, with uncomfortable results.

3. Pop started off as a health product. WHAT now, Bloomberg?! (The use of "pop" is a deliberate nod to my Rust Belt roots.)





I know Friday is typically reserved for GIFs of my dog -- but c'mon, this is precious. (Is it a ... groundhog?)

Postscripts: 48 percent of sexters lie about what they’re wearing. 44 percent of Twitter-users have never sent a tweet. 92 percent of what you read online is a total lie. Social media is the new sex ed and 88 is the new 18. Today, in appalling foods: Viagra ice cream, gourmet grilled cheese, “Oreo-branded Frankenfood.” There’s no right way to peel a banana. (Wtf, yes there is!)

Enjoy the sun! Until Monday,@caitlindewey

Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.