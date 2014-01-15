There's no such thing as TMI

Net neutrality is not sexy. In fact, on the grand scale of zero to Ryan Gosling, net neutrality probably falls somewhere near the bottom. But if you use the Internet -- which, ahem, you all do -- you might wanna know about it. Here’s a good explainer. Now let’s get sexy:
1. There is no such thing as TMI online -- not even if your “information” is weird, gross, personal or discomfiting. Maureen O’Connor’s brilliant essay on the ethics of sharing and oversharing is witty, essential and -- one can hope! -- the last word on the tired and tiring subject of the Kellers’ cancer-tweet shaming.
2. Why bother with school when you have Youtube? (Why bother with anything, really?) "The day before, I’d asked him a question that I’ve been asking lots of people lately: 'What can I learn from YouTube that will make me a better person?' His response, 'Learn to butcher an animal,' was so fast and certain that I should have suspected something."
3. Last but not least, we’ve surely all read this gem about sitting next to Obama at brunch by now. Right?
Pugs > polar bears > pandas. Debate.
Postscripts: Bananas are actually bad for monkeys. Public Gmail addresses actually aren't bad for privacy. A random assortment of inane things: people who literally worship Kanye, Lena Dunham in Vogue, Jack Dorsey’s next great publishing platform. (You probably won’t guess this one: receipts.) A map of Her’s Los Angeles, from the guy who designed it. A short film starring Bryan Cranston, from a really lucky amateur filmmaker. Parenting tips from Law & Order. What it’s like to be a Youtube celebrity. What it’s like to be a real celebrity, albeit one who doesn't quite grasp the Internet: “I picture Twitter on a pager ... I don't know where you Twitter!" Hrm.
Until tomorrow,@caitlindewey
