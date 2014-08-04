Today is the 53rd anniversary of Barack Obama's birth, which makes it an excellent day to either (a) bemoan his lack of U.S. birth certificate OR (b) look at funny GIFs. (Kidding about the birth certificate. Obviously.) Because we at Links are Internet-inclined, we're going to go for the GIFs. Behold!









1. Can Google internationalize the Internet? There's no single font that supports all the world's languages -- which is why you get those dumb lil rectangles when you go to some foreign sites. But Google is quietly working on a project to make a single, all-encompassing font -- which is either "helpful universalism," or "technological imperialism." (Gulp.)



2. Does Wikipedia have a hateful-feminist-conspiracy problem? Uh ... nope! Probably not. But one of the world's most prominent MRAs has accused man-hating Wikipedians of censoring his cause -- a complaint that has some interesting implications, if no real foundation in truth.



3. Who are the "women against feminism"? While we're in this controversial corner of the Internet, here are explanations from the women behind the super-viral, anti-feminist hashtag.







Surfing seals! Is this real life?!



Pocketable: The true and surprisingly interesting story of Lil Bub, the Internet's first punk-rock cat. (5681 words/23 minutes)



Postscripts: Sad tweets. Hummus selfies. Mafia social medias. The start -- and the end -- of Internet slang. This chart is the Internet without Facebook, and this post is (ahem) art. Should you be worried about ebola? Have you gone to work hungover? Are you secretly longing for a snack? (Yeah!!) Today, in things that everyone hates: honeydew, dumb teens, your twee-as-hell Pinterest wedding. Oh, and these super-gross smartphone games.



