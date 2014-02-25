Things that will destroy what little faith in humanity you had left

Welp, this is awkward. Today German Chancellor Angela Merkel flew to Jerusalem and made an appearance with Israel's Benjamin Netanyuha, where she was photographed looking ... kind of like a distinctive former German head of state. The Internet loves it. Merkel probably doesn't. For her sake, let's talk about something else:

1. When the bot version of you is better than you, there’s some reckoning to be done. Kevin Nguyen’s friend made a Twitter bot to imitate his tweeting style -- but then the bot got so funny, it got fans all its own. (Bonus link! What happens when digital brains outnumber human ones.)

2. Think you’re anonymous online? Lolz. An investigative reporter who has written an entire book about online privacy suspects she’s only secured half of her data -- because she’s unwilling to “live in a tin shed in the woods.”

3. Oscar predictions from stats know-it-all Nate Silver. Take this one straight to your office Oscar pools, y’all.





Everyone get back to work.

Postscripts: Hipster-beard transplants. Sriracha science. Tetris -- good for your health. Tinder needs to check its privilege and Alec Baldwin needs to not check his phone. Some online dating tips from OkCupid’s most-loved lady. Eighty years of best original songs. Selfies with Yanukovych and selfies with lice. Soundbort. Twitter lit. The most-sampled song in history and the underbelly of success. The problem with serious games (... beside their oxymoronic name.) Real-time PornHub searches and fake Twitter accounts: things that will destroy what little faith in humanity you may have had left.

Until tomorrow, @caitlindewey

Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.