Twenty years ago today, the Baltimore Sun ran an amazing story on "the Year of the 'Net" -- which just goes to show you should never designate a "year of" anything. Big on the net in '94: Myst, CD-ROMs, Al Gore and Prodigy. Once you've finished that little nostalgia trip, let's go to the links!



1. Enter the age of the over-quantified self. It's now possible to track almost every mundane detail of your life/health, from how many steps you take to how much you slouch. That could be good for science, and it could be good for New Year's!. But do you want some tech start-up knowing how your baby sleeps?



2. How movies see the Internet. Lately, as a "a reliable villain" -- a cultural force that erodes relationships, mental health, and personal integrity.



3. "I gave my body to SoulCycle to talk to Twitter's CEO." Confession: I initially clicked this tab in order to make fun of it. But it ended up being funny and charming and, I think, an intriguing glimpse into CES zeitgeist and this whole weird idea of being "thirsty."



New favorite GIF of all time. Of ALL TIME.

(... anybody know where I can get a hedgehog?)



Postscripts: Drunk words. Fail whales. "Unusual behavior." You can't give a dog a smartphone, it just goes against nature. This time of year is both the saddest and the best for online dating. Why women don't comment: They could do without the hating. A site that knows your favorite book before you do. A theory for fixing "online intimacy." ALERT ALERT: Illuminati sighting. Is the story *actually* funny, per its URL, you think?



