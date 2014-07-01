Never since my online-dating days have I felt this much pressure to seem witty and charming in a block of text. AHEM. But fortunately, rather than front like I'm really into exercise or brag about the six culturally relevant items I "couldn't live without," all I have to do in this ~particular~ block is welcome our new pals/subscribers and promise David Carr I'll send that $50 soon. (Kidding, guys! Thanks, David Carr.)

I genuinely could not be more excited or nervous to have so many new readers, and I hope you'll share your feedback, capybara GIFs and cool links with me as our lil Internet journey goes on. Now that we've got all the feels out of the way, let's go to the links!

1. When Internet voyeurism goes very, very wrong. Thousands of people jumped on the #followateen hashtag last year, mockingly watching (and reporting on!) the social media activities of various #fascinating #teens. Erin Griffith followed a teen, too. Except her teen developed anorexia, started doing softcore porn ... and eventually, horrifyingly, died.

2. The truth about Facebook's big scary study: Yes, silent algorithms and big data-collection should scare you. But those things exist, in some form, on virtually every site you frequent. (At least Facebook had the decency to make a study out of it.)

3. Is it time to get rid of Autocorrect? Duck yes! (Actually this is a terrible, if interesting, idea.)

Everyone IRL.

Postscripts: Keurig for beer. Hot or Not for your colleagues. #AskThicke, monkey gambling and Yakkety Sax. Why don't we have British accents? Why is start-up culture so gross? Today, in pie: crack pies, choco pies, cutie pies, summer pies. "I think this calls for a strict regimen of positive content in your newsfeed." Welp, thank you doctor -- don't mind if I do!

