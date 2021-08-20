Hi friends. Today is August 20, 2021.

It’s been six years and fourscore divorces since the larger and more damning of the Ashley Madison data dumps. Yik Yak is back; OnlyFans is floundering; and the deserved Bama #Rushtok backlash has only just begun. Meanwhile, spam is trending on Facebook, today and everyday — though that’s not really news where I come from…?

Share Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Friends

If you read anything this weekend

The classifieds

This edition of Links is powered by IHOP and literally no one else … because for the first time in five months, we have no classifieds! What the heck!!

📣📣 Want 12,000 subscribers to see your name/side hustle/shout-out here, while supporting the free edition of this newsletter? Fill out this form; it’s affordable!!

Postscripts

Weird Spotify playlists. A Netflix for fictional shows within shows. The largest media company you’ve never heard of and the people who live-tweet police scanners. Why Twitter banned Trump, but not the Taliban. (Hint: They’re basically better at it.) The sounds of subways around the world and the “collective unconsciousness of the internet.”

Is the “new Gawker” really … Gawker? (This feels like a Rorschach test.) Should doxxing be illegal? (An easier question.) The “little-known human stories” behind 🕴️ and 🦚️. Inside the Facebook metaverse, such as it exists. Last but not least, a deeply reported and sympathetic look at “the college dorm shopping industrial complex.”

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards.

— Caitlin