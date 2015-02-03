The World Wide Web is, alas, a place of great extremes. It seems like if you're not wrestling with trolls, you're evading noxious bubbles of feel-good virality. But seriously, guys: This has to end!! I would maybe rather face 8chan than read that "man walks 4590845 miles to work" headline again.



1. When your life's work lives only on the Internet. It's not just journalists: Most of us desk-jockeys spend our day jobs reading and writing things that only appear on screens. But in a span of moments, at the whims of anyone, that stuff could summarily disappear.



2. An "alternate reality game," but for real. A fascinating company called Career Excuse will invent you an entire trumped up work history -- complete with fake corporate websites, fake bosses, and fake coworkers, should recruiters ever call. You just have to be willing to lie a bit. And, you know, part with some $$.



3. Falling in love on Instagram. "Sometimes strangers you meet on the Internet will end with your appearance on an episode of Dateline, but sometimes they end up your husband." (Tho doesn't that seem like a big risk to take...?)

SURPRISE

Pocketable: Inside the illicit world of Internet prison -- part one of three! (2373 words/9 minutes)



Postscripts: Chipotle is the new New Yorker. Utah is the next Silicon Valley. No more corgis and NO more sharks. (I'll allow historical Barney). The creepiest things you can do on Facebook. The worst movies on IMDB. Why do cats like boxes so much?! Biologists be like, "don't ask me..."



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.