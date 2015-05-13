In a move that inches us yet closer to Global Facebook Domination, nine news organizations began -- just today! -- to publish stories straight to that location. Who needs websites? Or newspapers? Or (ROFL) printed books? Everything's on Facebook, and Facebook's everywhere you look!



1. The curious case of .cat, the Internet's most radical domain. A URL ending in .cat is obviously awesome. I mean, there could be no more Internet-y name. But .cat wasn't started as a joke -- it was a ground-breaking attempt to use the Web to protect a community.



2. On the nature of death and video games. "When a player dies in a video game, they experience death in first person (as in, via the player surrogate), in real time (as in, not as a flashback or flash forward), and as a direct result of their actions ... Ontologically, and when compared to other artistic mediums, this is bonkers." (Bonkers, I say!!!)



3. Why does Netflix employ a cultural anthropologist? It would be cool if he was there to research changing TV and Web habits. But apparently ... that's not it!



Chicks dig yo-yos



Postscripts: #Trademarked. Clueless. Your Facebook life. What happens when fat people look happy online. Why Wegmans is the absolute best. How Tumblr, of all places, became a haven for meth. Your phone is problematic / your phone isn't problematic / you have no f&%$ing idea, do you?! I remain oddly mesmerized by these tidy, same-sized cubes of food. Margaret Atwood does #TwitterFiction; Instagrammer saves the world. Humans remain deeply threatened, though, by intelligent robots and wine for "white girls."



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.