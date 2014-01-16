Today was a difficult day. First your favorite movie got snubbed by the Academy. Then you spent all day sparring with Twitter philistines who clearly have no taste in film. The pathos are overwhelming, TBH, which is why I’ll be glad to see the end of Oscar nomination day. In the meantime:

1. Sex, death, vengeance, complicated ethical quandaries of the Internet age -- WHEW, this story has it all. It’s called “The Online Avengers,” and it’s about a fascinating bit of vigilantism that arises whenever a cyberbullying case makes news. (In other words, often.) Instapaper this one; it’s long, but regrettably relevant.

2. Audio never goes viral, to the misery and ire of NPR fans everywhere. Digg digs in (heh, sorry) to why that is and what could fix it. Incidentally, this is Digg’s first original story.

3. BroBible, that sticky Internet cesspool for all things douchey and juvenile, has inexplicably grown up -- or so Amanda Hess writes over at Slate. My one encounter with BroBible involved critiquing it in the harshest terms possible for my college’s feminist magazine, but okay, I’ll read about the evolution of the online bro.

It was this or a kitten licking a baby. I went with this. Sorry.

Postscripts: Facebook wants to be the new Twitter. Hershey wants to be the new Nutella. Jezebel will pay $10,000 for un-Photoshopped pictures from Lena Dunham’s Vogue shoot. Emoji death threats. Sushi art. Charts of famous movie quotes. How one floppy disk brought down a killer, and how one man’s beard brought up a baby bird. Texts from Dad. Bacon selfies. Even out of character, King Joffrey terrifies. Susan Orlean wrote about Bao Bao, guys -- this is peak panda, it gets no better.

Until tomorrow,

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.